India crosses 5 lakh COVID-19 deaths mark

04 February 2022 22:14 IST

The total number of recorded COVID-19 fatalities in India crossed the 5 lakh mark on Friday. On Friday, 1070 deaths were recorded in India, similar to the the average levels recorded in the last week.

Kerala reported the most deaths with 595 fatalities (567 were from a backlog), followed by Maharashtra (81) and Karnataka recorded 53 deaths.

The country recorded 1,27,496 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The total number of infections has reached 4.2 crore, and the active cases have come down to 13.4 lakh.

Kerala recorded 38,684 infections on Friday, followed by Karnataka (14,950) and Maharashtra (13,840).

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Friday. However, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Tripura had not yet released data for the day.

On Thursday, 16.1 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Friday).

The test positivity rate (TPR, the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 8.1%.

As of Friday, 93.2% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 71.3% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 72% of the population have received their first dose.

Altogether, 94.9 crore first doses, 72.6 crore second doses, and 1.3 crore booster doses have been administered across India.