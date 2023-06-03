India records 237 fresh Covid-19 cases

June 03, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - New Delhi

India recorded a single-day rise of 237 fresh COVID-19 cases even as the number of active cases declined to 3,502, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to the viral disease has risen to 5,31,878 with four more fatalities, including two reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am on June 3. The tally of Covid cases was recorded at more than 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections while the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81% according to the health ministry website. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone past 4.44 crore while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

