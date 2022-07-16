India records 20,044 fresh COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths in a day

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.80% while the weekly positivity rate was 4.40%

A health worker administers Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Hyderabad, India, on Friday, July 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 20,044 in a day to reach 4,37,30,071 while active cases increased to 1,40,760, according to Health Ministry data updated on July 16.

The death toll has climbed to 5,25,660 with 56 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

Active cases increased by 1,687 in a day and now comprise 0.32% of the total infections while the national recovery rate is 98.48%, the ministry said.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,30,63,651, while the case fatality rate was 1.20%.

According to the ministry, 199.71 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

India's COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.