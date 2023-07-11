ADVERTISEMENT

India records 20 fresh COVID-19 cases

July 11, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST - New Delhi

According to Union Health Ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.81%

PTI

220.66 crore doses of vaccines have so far been administered to people across the country | Photo Credit: Reuters

India has recorded 20 fresh coronavirus cases while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 1,420, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday, July 11.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,31,913, according to the Ministry's data updated at 8 am.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,49,94,619, the data showed.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81%, according to the Ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,44,61,286 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of anti-covid vaccines have so far been administered to people across the country.

