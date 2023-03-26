HamberMenu
India records 1,890 new COVID-19 cases, highest in 149 days

India logged 1,890 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 149 days, while the active cases increased to 9,433, according to the Union Health Ministry

March 26, 2023 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - New Delhi

File photo of a health technician collecting samples for COVID-19 test.

India logged 1,890 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 149 days, while the active cases increased to 9,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on March 26.

The country had recorded 2,208 cases in a single day on October 28 last year.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,831 with seven deaths. While two deaths each were reported by Maharashtra and Gujarat in a span of 24 hours, three were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.56% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.29%.

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,04,147). The active cases now comprises 0.02% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79%, the Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,63,883, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

