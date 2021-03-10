India records 17,921 new COVID-19 cases, 133 related deaths

The number of active cases reduced to 1,84,598 which now comprises 1.64% of the infection count.

India’s COVID-19 (coronavirus) tally rose to 1,12,62,707 with 17,921 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries surpassed 1.09 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,58,063 with 133 new fatalities, according to the Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. The number of active cases reduced to 1,84,598 which now comprises 1.64% of the infection count.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,20,046, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.96%, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40%, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,34,79,877 samples have been tested up to March 9 for the viral disease, including 7,63,081 on Tuesday.

The 133 new fatalities include 56 from Maharashtra, 20 from Punjab and 16 from Kerala.

A total of 1,58,063 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 52,556 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,525 from Tamil Nadu, 12,373 from Karnataka, 10,928 from Delhi, 10,281 from West Bengal, 8,740 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,176 from Andhra Pradesh.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths were caused due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR,” the Ministry said on its website, adding that State-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.