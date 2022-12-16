  1. EPaper
India records 162 new COVID-19 cases, tally of active infections now 3,691

Active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80%

December 16, 2022 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - New Delhi

A scene at Lok Nayak Hospital, as the country logged 162 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases dipped to 3,691, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

A scene at Lok Nayak Hospital, as the country logged 162 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases dipped to 3,691, according to the Union Health Ministry data. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

India has recorded a single-day rise of 162 new coronavirus infections and the count of active cases has declined to 3,691, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The country now has 4.46 crore COVID-19 cases and the death toll due to the disease stands at 5,30,663, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

Active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80%, according to the Ministry.

A decrease 76 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country has surged to 4,41,41,255, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.

According to the Ministry's website, 219.99 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021, and four crore on January 25 this year.

