India records 13,216 fresh COVID-19 cases

India's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,32,83,793 on Saturday as 13,216 more people tested positive for the viral disease and the active caseload climbed to 68,108, according to Union health ministry data.

This is the first time in 113 days that India has recorded over 13,000 cases.

The death toll increased to 5,24,840 with 23 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.16% of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.63%, the ministry said.

An increase of 5,045 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.73% and the weekly positivity rate at 2.47%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,90,845. The case fatality rate stood at 1.21%, it said.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive have exceeded 196 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 and 4 crore on January 25 this year.