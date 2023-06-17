HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India records 108 new Covid cases

The death toll due to the viral disease stood at 5,31,893

June 17, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A vaccinator enters beneficiary data into CoWin mobile app for Covishield Covid-19 vaccine at Jodhpur UHC in Ahmedabad. File

A vaccinator enters beneficiary data into CoWin mobile app for Covishield Covid-19 vaccine at Jodhpur UHC in Ahmedabad. File | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

India recorded 108 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 4.49 crore, while the active cases decreased to 1,983, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the viral disease stood at 5,31,893, according to data updated by the ministry at 8 a.m.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.81%, it stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,514, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, it said. So far, the country has recorded a total of 4.49 crore (4,49,93,390) coronavirus cases.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / health / vaccines

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.