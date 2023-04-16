HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India records 10,093 new cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours

Former director of AIIMS, Delhi, Dr. Randeep Guleria, on Saturday, said while the country was seeing a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections, the situation isn't one to induce panic

April 16, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
India records 10,093 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry released on Sunday.

India records 10,093 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry released on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

India recorded 10,093 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, as per the daily health bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry released on Sunday. According to the Health Ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 57,542 which is 0.13 per cent of the total cases.

ALSO READ
The health system should be resilient: Soumya Swaminathan 

The country recorded 6,248 recoveries in the last 24 hours which increases total recoveries to 4,42,29,459. The daily positivity rate stands at 5.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 4.78 per cent while the current recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent, stated the Health Ministry.

With 807 doses administered in the last 24 hours, a total of 220.66 cr vaccine doses (95.21 cr second dose and 22.87 cr precaution dose) have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. A total of 92.40 cr covid tests have been conducted so far out of which 1,79,853 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Also read: Explained | What are the problems with India’s clinical trials registry? 

Earlier, a total of 10,753 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country on Saturday. Amid the recent upsurge in Covid cases, medical experts have warned that the new XBB1.16 variant is able to evade the immune system of the people and the upcoming four weeks are very crucial.

Former director of AIIMS, Delhi, Dr. Randeep Guleria, on Saturday, said while the country was seeing a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections, the situation isn't one to induce panic. "Covid-19 cases have been on the rise across the country. But the majority of the infections are mild. The rate of hospitalisation hasn't gone up either. It's not a panic-like situation yet," Dr. Guleria told ANI.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / India / viral diseases

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.