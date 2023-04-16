India records 10,093 new cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours

April 16, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - New Delhi

India recorded 10,093 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, as per the daily health bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry released on Sunday. According to the Health Ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 57,542 which is 0.13 per cent of the total cases.

The country recorded 6,248 recoveries in the last 24 hours which increases total recoveries to 4,42,29,459. The daily positivity rate stands at 5.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 4.78 per cent while the current recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent, stated the Health Ministry.

With 807 doses administered in the last 24 hours, a total of 220.66 cr vaccine doses (95.21 cr second dose and 22.87 cr precaution dose) have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. A total of 92.40 cr covid tests have been conducted so far out of which 1,79,853 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Earlier, a total of 10,753 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country on Saturday. Amid the recent upsurge in Covid cases, medical experts have warned that the new XBB1.16 variant is able to evade the immune system of the people and the upcoming four weeks are very crucial.

Former director of AIIMS, Delhi, Dr. Randeep Guleria, on Saturday, said while the country was seeing a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections, the situation isn't one to induce panic. "Covid-19 cases have been on the rise across the country. But the majority of the infections are mild. The rate of hospitalisation hasn't gone up either. It's not a panic-like situation yet," Dr. Guleria told ANI.