India records 1000 COVID deaths on February 2, 2022

Chennai

03 February 2022 00:45 IST

Daily case tally of the country reaches 1,71,934; total number of infections 4.17 crore; Kerala reports most deaths with 500 fatalities (335 were from a backlog).

The country recorded 1,71,934 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The total number of infections has reached 4.17 crore, and the active cases have crossed the 15.6 lakh mark.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 10 p.m. on Wednesday. However, Ladakh, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jharkhand, and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Kerala recorded 52,199 infections on Wednesday, followed by Karnataka (20,505) and Maharashtra (18,067).

On Wednesday, 1,000 deaths were recorded in India, considerably higher than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 4,98,924.

Kerala also reported the most deaths with 500 fatalities (335 were from a backlog), followed by Karnataka (81) and Maharashtra recorded 79 deaths.

On Tuesday, 17.4 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Wednesday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 9.8%.

As of Wednesday, 92.9%of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 70.5%have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 67.3%of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 94,50,85,052 first doses, 71,48,90,669 second doses, and 1,23,92,459 booster doses have been administered across India.