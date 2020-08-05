Coronavirus | India records highest-ever single-day recoveries

NEW DELHI:

Collaboration for diagnostic solution successfully going on, says Israel Embassy.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said India has recorded the highest ever single-day recoveries in the last 24 hours.

“With a sharp increase of 51,706 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients recovering, the rate has reached a new high of 67.19% and continues to improve each day. The recoveries till now total up to 12,82,215, more than twice the active cases. With increasing number of patients recovering, there has been a 63.8% increase in recovered cases in the last 14 days,’’ it said.

The case fatality rate stands at 2.09% with more than 6 lakh samples tested for the second consecutive day.

“With 6,19,652 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative testing as on date has reached 2,14,84,402. The Tests Per Million has seen a sharp increase to 15,568,’’ said the Ministry.

Trials of new technologies

A release issued by the Israel embassy on Wednesday said the India-Israel collaboration on finding an effective diagnostic solution to tackle the COVID-19 has been “successfully going-on for nine days with mass testing and collection of thousands of samples from India for the trials of new technologies for rapid, non-invasive testing”.

“The data collected from India will be corroborated with samples collected from Israel to find an effective diagnostic solution and if all goes according to plan, the rapid tests are expected to be available for mass use within a few months,’’ said the release.

The trials began on July 28 and are being conducted under the guidance of the Israeli delegation at six locations in Delhi — Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the DRDO office in Rohini, Akash Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital. The data collected in Delhi, along with the samples previously collected in Israel, will assist in developing and validating the algorithm of the AI technologies used in the tests.

“Such technologies will not just be restricted to the coronavirus, but also have the potential to overcome any biological threat or pandemic of such scale in the future,’’ the Embassy said.