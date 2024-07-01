ADVERTISEMENT

India recorded below-normal cumulative rainfall in June: IMD

Published - July 01, 2024 05:21 pm IST - New Delhi

IMD data shows that India received 147.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 165.3 mm in June, the seventh lowest since 2001.

PTI

People walk along the Kartavyapath during heavy rains in New Delhi on June 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: R V MOORTHY

India recorded below-normal rainfall in June, with the deficit standing at 11%, the highest in five years, the India Meteorological Department said on July 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the IMD data, India received 147.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 165.3 mm for the month, the seventh lowest since 2001. June rainfall accounts for 15% of the total precipitation of 87 cm recorded during the four-month monsoon season in the country.

Northwest India severely hit

After making an early onset over Kerala and the northeastern region on May 30, and progressing normally up to Maharashtra, the monsoon lost momentum, extending the wait for rains in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, and worsening the impact of a scorching heat wave in northwest India.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The country recorded 16 days of below-normal rainfall activity — from June 11 to June 27 — which led to overall below-normal precipitation," IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The IMD reported that northwest India recorded a 33% rainfall deficit, central India a 14% deficit, and east and northeast India a 13% deficit. Only south India recorded surplus of 14% in June.

The Met Office stated that 12% of the sub-divisional area of the country experienced excess to large excess rainfall, 38% received normal rainfall, and 50% experienced deficient to large deficient rainfall.

IMD data shows that in 20 out of the 25 years when June rainfall was below normal (less than 92% of the long-period average), July rainfall was normal (94-106% of LPA) or above normal. In 17 of the 25 years when June rainfall was below normal, the seasonal rainfall was normal or above normal, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Monsoon / rains / India

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US