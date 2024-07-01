India recorded below-normal cumulative rainfall in June: IMD

India recorded below-normal rainfall in June, with the deficit standing at 11%, the highest in five years, the India Meteorological Department said on July 1.

According to the IMD data, India received 147.2 mm of rainfall against a normal of 165.3 mm for the month, the seventh lowest since 2001. June rainfall accounts for 15% of the total precipitation of 87 cm recorded during the four-month monsoon season in the country.

Northwest India severely hit

After making an early onset over Kerala and the northeastern region on May 30, and progressing normally up to Maharashtra, the monsoon lost momentum, extending the wait for rains in West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, and worsening the impact of a scorching heat wave in northwest India.

"The country recorded 16 days of below-normal rainfall activity — from June 11 to June 27 — which led to overall below-normal precipitation," IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The IMD reported that northwest India recorded a 33% rainfall deficit, central India a 14% deficit, and east and northeast India a 13% deficit. Only south India recorded surplus of 14% in June.

The Met Office stated that 12% of the sub-divisional area of the country experienced excess to large excess rainfall, 38% received normal rainfall, and 50% experienced deficient to large deficient rainfall.

IMD data shows that in 20 out of the 25 years when June rainfall was below normal (less than 92% of the long-period average), July rainfall was normal (94-106% of LPA) or above normal. In 17 of the 25 years when June rainfall was below normal, the seasonal rainfall was normal or above normal, it said.