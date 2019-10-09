India receives first Rafale jet

India received on October 8, 2019 the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets ordered from France in 2016 in a multi-billion-dollar deal. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh joined his French counterpart Florence Parly for a ceremony at the Dassault Aviation factory in Merignac, near the southwestern city of Bordeaux, on the Indian Air Force's birthday.

After the handing over, Mr. Singh performed shastra puja on the aircraft on the occasion of Vijayadashami and also flew a sortie on it.

The first batch of jets will arrive in India only in May 2020.

Standing next to the plane, decorated in the colours of the Indian flag, Mr. Singh hailed a "historic and landmark day for the Indian armed forces," noting the Rafale "will add to the strength of our air force."