India ready with action plan to be a developed state by 2047: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. | Photo Credit: PTI

India is ready with an action plan to be a developed state by 2047, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday while addressing members of the Suriname National Assembly on Wednesday.

Mr. Birla is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to the nation, located on the northeastern coast of South America.

“India is ready with an action plan to become a developed State by 2047. Rapid progress has already been made in addressing foundational issues relating to inclusive development,”Mr. Birla was quoted as saying as per a statement issued by Lok Sabha secretariat.

In his address, Mr. Birla also added that the Parliament is the embodiment of the hopes and aspirations of people and plays a leading role in bringing about socio-economic transformation in the lives of the people.

Emphasizing productive deliberations in the House, Mr. Birla said, “Debates and discussions on issues relating to people’s welfare are encouraged in Parliament of India. Effective legislations are outcome of constructive debates and discussions of members cutting across party lines”.

Referring to the historical and close relationship between India and Suriname, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that there is immense scope to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

“If India and Suriname will work as one unit, they can give a new direction to democracy in the world”, he said. Mr. Birla suggested that India and Suriname should further strengthen their relationship in IPU [Inter-Parliamentary Union].

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Lok Sabha Secretariat and the National Assembly of the Republic of Suriname for cooperation in exchange of information and improved access to parliamentary archives, parliamentary documents among others.

As part of the MoU, the Lok Sabha will help Suriname National Assembly to set up a digitized archival library system and to develop and operationalize a mechanism for reciprocal telecast of content generated by respective TV channels on functioning of the democratic institutions of Republic of Suriname.

Another MoU was signed between the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Suriname Standards Bureau for standardization, marking and quality certification of goods.