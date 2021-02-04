India ready to supply weapon systems to Indian Ocean countries: Rajnath Singh

We must ensure optimally harnessed maritime expanse for benefit of all in region, he says

Stating that we have already seen the negative impact of conflicting claims in some maritime areas of the world, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a strong pitch for collaboration among countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) while offering to supply a range of weapon systems to them and also helping to build capacities of partner countries.

“We must, therefore, ensure that the maritime expanse of the Indian Ocean is peaceful and is optimally harnessed for the benefit of all nations in the region. Together, we have demonstrated our mutual respect for a rules based order, setting an example of how abiding with international law will enable harnessing the global commons for the good of all,” Mr. Singh said at the IOR Defence Ministers conclave at the ongoing Aero India attended by Ministers and representatives from 27 countries, some of them virtually.

Milestone in indigenisation

Calling the recent order of 83 LCA Tejas jets to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as a milestone in indigenisation of defence manufacturing capabilities, Mr. Singh said India is ready to supply various types of missile systems, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), helicopters, multi-purpose light transport aircraft, warship and patrol vessels, artillery gun systems, tanks, radars, military vehicles, electronic warfare systems and other weapons systems to the IOR countries.

“We have also taken the initiative to develop a comprehensive Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) picture in the IOR, which has resulted in signing of technical agreements for sharing of ‘White Shipping Information’ with many countries,” he said.

In consonance with the vision of Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) as also ‘Neighbourhood First and also Act East Policies’, Mr. Singh said India has adopted a cooperative approach by helping to build capacities of partner countries by providing Indian-made ships, maritime aircraft and setting-up of coastal surveillance radar systems.

First responder

Stating that India has been the first responder in numerous instances of unfortunate natural disasters, he said the country has always been ready to share expertise and capacity with all countries in the IOR for planning and coordination in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR). “Developing an effective response mechanism to address humanitarian crisis and natural disasters is one of the most visible elements in India’s evolving Indian Ocean strategy,” Mr. Singh said.