India ready to face challenges, take advantage of fourth industrial revolution: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) that India is ready to face the challenges posed by the fourth industrial revolution and take advantage of opportunities arising from it.

Speaking at the fifth convocation of the J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology in Faridabad, President Murmu said technology should be used for proper and sustainable development and public interest.

“Today the world is in the era of the fourth industrial revolution. India is also ready to face the challenges of this revolution and take advantage of opportunities arising from it,” she said.

“In achieving this national goal, the role of institutions like J.C. Bose University of Science and Technology will be very important,” she noted.

The President noted that the University has entered into agreements with many industrial and academic institutions over the past few years. Many multinational companies have also established Centres of Excellence on the University campus to train students.

Today, several avenues of progress have opened up due to the development of technology, she stated.

“For example, access to the internet in remote areas has created online employment opportunities. But we should remember that technology should be used for proper and sustainable development and public interest. Its wrong use can be disastrous,” she said.

The President appreciated the University for playing an important role in making the youth skilled and self-reliant.

The President said the University is named after great scientist and pioneer of modern science Jagadish Chandra Bose, who was probably the first scientist in the world to prove scientifically that even trees and plants have feelings.

“His revolutionary discovery changed the way we look at the botanical world,” the President said, while urging students to take inspiration from his life and bring positive change in society through technology.