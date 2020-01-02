India reached out to countries across world on CAA, NRC: MEA

India has reached out to countries across the world on the issues of the new citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Ministry of External Affairs said on January 2.
“We did reach out to countries across the globe on Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC,” MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.
“We emphasised that the Act [CAA] just expedites acquiring of citizenship to persecuted minorities. It does not change basic structure of the Constitution,” he said.
On when the India-Japan summit, which was postponed following protests in Guwahati last month, will be held, Mr. Kumar said the dates for it will be finalised soon.
