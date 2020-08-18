“India ranks among lowest in terms of Internet quality”

NEW DELHI

But it makes it into the top 10 in terms of affordability, says global survey

India ranks among the lowest in the world in terms of Internet quality, according to a global research released by online privacy solutions provider SurfShark.

As per the “Digital Quality of Life Index 2020”, which researches on the quality of a digital wellbeing in 85 countries (81% of the global population), in terms of e-infrastructure, India occupies 79th place, ranking below countries including Guatemala and Sri Lanka.

India makes it into the top 10 in terms of Internet affordability. With a ranking of nine, it outperforms countries such as the U.K., the U.S. and China. Additionally, when it comes to e-government, India occupies the 15th place globally, just below countries like New Zealand and Italy.

“However, India’s Internet quality is one of the lowest across 85 countries analysed in the research. In position 78, India is at the bottom of the pillar with unstable and slow mobile Internet dragging it down in the overall Internet quality index,” SurfShark said.

This year’s Digital Quality of Life Index found that seven of the 10 countries with the highest digital quality of life are in Europe, with Denmark leading among 85 countries.

It said Canada stands out as a country with the highest digital quality of life in the Americas, while Japan takes the leading position in Asia. Among the countries in Africa, people in South Africa enjoy the highest quality of digital lives whereas New Zealand leads in Oceania, outperforming Australia in various digital areas.