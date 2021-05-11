India ranked 51 in Expat Insider Survey

Fourth worldwide in the Personal Finance Index

India ranks among the bottom 10 of the Expat Insider 2021 survey that provides in-depth information on expats’ satisfaction with the quality of life, ease of settling in, working life, personal finance, and the cost of living in their respective country of residence.

Coming in 51st place out of 59 countries, the country is ranked fourth worldwide in the Personal Finance Index as 82% of expats in India are satisfied with their financial situation (64% globally) and 89% say their disposable household income is enough or more than enough to cover their expenses (77% globally).

InterNations, the world’s largest expat community with around four million members in 420 cities, released the findings of the seventh survey held among expats representing 174 nationalities living in 59 countries on Tuesday. The 12,420 participants were asked to rate up to 37 different aspects of life abroad on a scale of one to seven.

While India gets an average result in the Ease of Settling In Index (34th), it only lands in a low 46th place in the Working Abroad Index. Finally, it does worst in the Quality of Life Index (58th).

Taiwan, Mexico, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Portugal, New Zealand, Australia, Ecuador, Canada, and Vietnam are the best destinations for expats in 2021. The worst countries are Kuwait (59th), Italy, South Africa, Russia, Egypt, Japan, Cyprus, Turkey, India, and Malta (50th).

Kuwait is the hardest country for expats to feel at home in, Italy is the worst for personal finances, and expats in South Africa do not feel safe.

Interestingly, 37% of expats in India have a gross income of $ 75,000 or more per year (33% globally). Additionally, India is 13th in the Cost of Living Index, with 69% of expats rating the cost of living positively (48% globally).

India performs slightly below average in the Ease of Settling In Index (34th). More than three in five expats (62%) feel at home in the local culture (63% globally), and 79% say the local population is generally friendly towards foreign residents (67% globally).

Moreover, 57% find it easy to make local friends (44% globally), and almost three-quarters of expats (74%) say it is easy to live in India without speaking the local language. However, over half the expats (51%) find it difficult to settle down in India, which is more than twice the global average (22%).

Very Low Quality of Life

India receives the second-worst results worldwide in the Quality of Life Index (58th)-only ahead of Kuwait (59th)-and performs especially poorly in the Quality of Environment subcategory (59th) as 67% of expats rate the air quality negatively (20% globally), and more than half (54%) are unhappy with the water and sanitation infrastructure (12% globally). What is more, close to one in three expats (32%) are dissatisfied with the natural environment in the country.

The overall quality of life is also lowered by India’s poor performance in the Safety & Security subcategory (56th). Just around three in ten expats (29%) are satisfied with the country’s political stability, compared to 64% globally. Moreover, 28% rate its peacefulness negatively, and less than three-quarters (72%) feel personally safe in India’s cities (84% globally).

India also lands in the bottom 10 of the Digital Life (55th) and Travel & Transportation (57th) as a quarter of expats (25%) finds it difficult to get high-speed internet access at home, and 62% rate the transportation infrastructure negatively.