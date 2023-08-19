India rain live updates | Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR region triggers waterlogging

- August 19, 2023 08:48Himachal rain fury | Search and rescue operations underway at the landslide-affected areas of Shimla
- August 19, 2023 08:40Punjab floods | Several villages along Sutlej cut off in Rupnagar
The situation in flood-hit areas of Punjab’s Rupnagar district remained grim on the fourth day on August 18. More than a dozen villages along the Satluj River are still cut off from the mainland, officials said.
The district administration has declared holiday till further orders in all the schools in flood-hit areas. An official spokesman said power and water supply has been restored in villages where water had entered due to overflowing river.
A total of 25 cattle, comprising 16 buffaloes, one bull, and eight buffalo calves, perished in the flooding of the Beas River near Badaiya village in Hoshiarpur Thursday evening. They lost their lives while attempting to drink water from the river.
- August 19, 2023 08:34Rainfall is set to increase in Shimla from August 21 to 23
“Rainfall has decreased in the last 48 hours and will continue to do so in the coming four days. However, rainfall is set to increase from August 21 to 23, but it won’t be as heavy as it was before,” IMD Shimla Director Surender Paul told PTI.
- August 19, 2023 08:32Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR region
- August 19, 2023 08:31‘Our building has become unsafe’
- August 19, 2023 08:29Chhattisgarh CM announces ₹11 crore aid for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on August 18 announced to provide a financial assistance of ₹11 crore to Himachal Pradesh, where heavy rains and landslides have wreaked havoc, a government official here said.
- August 19, 2023 08:28Himachal Pradesh declares incessant rain as State calamity
Following the heavy loss of life and property caused by incessant rains that triggered landslides and floods, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on August 18 declared Himachal Pradesh a ‘Natural Calamity Affected Area’.
Torrential rains, floods and landslides killed around 330 people, with over 12,000 houses damaged. The State has suffered a loss of over ₹10,000 crore.
