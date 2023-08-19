HamberMenu
Live

India rain live updates | Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR region triggers waterlogging

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has announced to provide a financial assistance of ₹11 crore to Himachal Pradesh, where heavy rains and landslides have wreaked havoc

August 19, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rain showers trigger waterlogging on roads in Badarpur area of Delhi.

Rain showers trigger waterlogging on roads in Badarpur area of Delhi. | Photo Credit: X/@ANI

India is heading for its driest August in more than a century, with scant rainfall likely to persist across large areas, partly because of the El Niño weather pattern, two weather department officials said on August 18

After heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, the water level in the Pindar river in Tharali area of Chamoli district has also surged. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places. According to official estimates, 52 people died due to rain-related incidents in the State this monsoon season while another 37 sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department predicted rainfall activity in the last 24 hours in several districts of Odisha. Rainfall will be caused due to low pressure in the North-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Odisha coast and West Bengal coast and its influence is going to cause light to moderate rainfall in Odisha.

Track latest updates here:

  • August 19, 2023 08:48
    Himachal rain fury | Search and rescue operations underway at the landslide-affected areas of Shimla
  • August 19, 2023 08:40
    Punjab floods | Several villages along Sutlej cut off in Rupnagar

    People being shifted to a safer place from the flood-affected areas of Sultanpur Lodhi and Kapurthala district of Punjab, on Friday. The areas got flooded due to a rise in the water level of the Beas River amid torrential rains in Himachal Pradesh.

    The situation in flood-hit areas of Punjab’s Rupnagar district remained grim on the fourth day on August 18. More than a dozen villages along the Satluj River are still cut off from the mainland, officials said.

    The district administration has declared holiday till further orders in all the schools in flood-hit areas. An official spokesman said power and water supply has been restored in villages where water had entered due to overflowing river.

    A total of 25 cattle, comprising 16 buffaloes, one bull, and eight buffalo calves, perished in the flooding of the Beas River near Badaiya village in Hoshiarpur Thursday evening. They lost their lives while attempting to drink water from the river.

    PTI

  • August 19, 2023 08:34
    Rainfall is set to increase in Shimla from August 21 to 23

    “Rainfall has decreased in the last 48 hours and will continue to do so in the coming four days. However, rainfall is set to increase from August 21 to 23, but it won’t be as heavy as it was before,” IMD Shimla Director Surender Paul told PTI.

  • August 19, 2023 08:32
    Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR region

  • August 19, 2023 08:31
    ‘Our building has become unsafe’
  • August 19, 2023 08:29
    Chhattisgarh CM announces ₹11 crore aid for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on August 18 announced to provide a financial assistance of ₹11 crore to Himachal Pradesh, where ​heavy rains and landslides have wreaked havoc​, a government official here said.

    Read here

  • August 19, 2023 08:28
    Himachal Pradesh declares incessant rain as State calamity

    Following the heavy loss of life and property caused by incessant rains that triggered landslides and floods, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on August 18 declared Himachal Pradesh a ‘Natural Calamity Affected Area’.

    Torrential rains, floods and landslides killed around 330 people, with over 12,000 houses damaged. The State has suffered a loss of over ₹10,000 crore.

    Read here

