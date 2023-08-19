India rain live updates | Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR region triggers waterlogging

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has announced to provide a financial assistance of ₹11 crore to Himachal Pradesh, where heavy rains and landslides have wreaked havoc

August 19, 2023 08:42 am | Updated 08:48 am IST

India is heading for its driest August in more than a century, with scant rainfall likely to persist across large areas, partly because of the El Niño weather pattern, two weather department officials said on August 18

After heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, the water level in the Pindar river in Tharali area of Chamoli district has also surged. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places. According to official estimates, 52 people died due to rain-related incidents in the State this monsoon season while another 37 sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department predicted rainfall activity in the last 24 hours in several districts of Odisha. Rainfall will be caused due to low pressure in the North-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Odisha coast and West Bengal coast and its influence is going to cause light to moderate rainfall in Odisha.

Track latest updates here: