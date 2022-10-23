India proud of its scientists: President Murmu on successful launching of broadband satellites

President Droupadi Murmu. File | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on October 23 congratulated space scientists on the successful launch of broadband satellites and said the country is proud of them.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 on its maiden commercial mission on Sunday successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a U.K.-based customer into the intended orbits.

"The team of @ISRO, @NSIL_India & @INSPACeIND achieved an impressive feat of successfully launching LVM3 with 36 satellites aimed at enhancing global connectivity. The country is proud of our scientists and their showcasing of the nation's indigenous capabilities. Congratulations!" Ms. Murmu tweeted.