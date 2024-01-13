January 13, 2024 04:43 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

India has taken serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, Jane Marriott, along with a U.K. Foreign Office official, to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on January 10, 2024, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

This comes after British envoy Jane Marriott visited Mirpur city in the PoK region along with an official of the U.K. Foreign Office.

“Such infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable. The Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement.

“The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India,” the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

India protests visit of British High Commissioner in Islamabad to Pakistan occupied Kashmir:https://t.co/vd4WqODznIpic.twitter.com/sYwkMUjAkr — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 13, 2024

Earlier on October 7, 2023, India conveyed its objections to the United States over the visit of the American Ambassador to Pakistan’s visit to PoK.

Reacting to the visit, which the U.S. referred to as “AJK” (Azaad or ‘Free’ Jammu Kashmir), of Ambassador David Blome to Muzaffarabad and other areas across the Line of Control (LoC) that India recognises as its territory, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India had objected to both the visit and the meetings Mr. Blome held there.