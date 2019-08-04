India protests over UN chief’s report

India has strongly expressed its disappointment over UN chief Antonio Guterres for including in a recent report situations in India that are neither armed conflicts nor a threat to international security, and said such attempts to expand mandate in a selective manner to certain situations only politicises the agenda.

In the “Annual Report of the Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict”, released on Tuesday, Mr. Guterres said children continued to be affected by incidents of violence between armed groups and the government “particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and in the context of the Naxalite insurgency”.

India was mentioned under a section of the report titled “Situations not on the agenda of the Security Council or other situations”.

Paulomi Tripathi, India’s first Secretary at the UN General Assembly, speaking at a Security Council open debate on children and armed conflict on Friday, pointed to the importance of credible, impartial and transparent implementation of the mandate given to the UN system.

“In spite of the clear mandate by the Council, we are disappointed that the Report of the Secretary-General includes situations which are not armed conflicts or of threat to maintenance of international peace and security,” she said.

“Such attempt to expand mandate in a selective manner to certain situations only politicises and instrumentalises the agenda, obfuscating and diverting attention from the real threats to international peace and security.”

The report noted that the U.N. had received reports of child recruitment and use in Jammu and Kashmir.

Five children, some as young as 14, were reportedly recruited by militant groups, including the Hizbul Mujahideen (two) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (one), the report said.

Two other children joined the Lashkar-e-Taiba and were reportedly killed in an encounter with the government forces on December 9.

“In addition, reports of the systematic recruitment of children by Naxalites continued to be received,” the report said.

The report also cited the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua district.

Mr. Guterres, however, welcomed the measures taken by the Indian government to ensure protection to children.

Ms. Tripathi said India was cognizant of the urgency to act now to protect today’s child victims to prevent tomorrow’s armed conflicts and New Delhi remained a committed partner of the U.N. in this endeavour.

Leading human rights organisations also criticised Mr. Guterres for omitting countries responsible for grave violations against children in armed conflict in his new list of shame, saying the process for determining the perpetrators had become increasingly politicised.

The Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict, a New York-based coalition of NGOs, too said that in recent years, the process had become increasingly politicised.

Jo Becker, children’s rights advocacy director at the Human Rights Watch, said the Secretary-General had simply refused to hold to account all warring parties that had inflicted tremendous suffering on children.

“By listing selected violators but not others, Mr. Guterres is ignoring the U.N.’s own evidence and undermining efforts to protect children in conflict.”

Ms. Tripathi stressed that as the scale and severity of grave violations perpetrated against children remained on the rise, it was clear that there were significant challenges to effective implementation of this mandate.

Grave violations continued to be perpetrated by a range of actors in complex situations of armed conflicts. Terrorist networks and other non-state actors continued to exploit children for their own nefarious ends. In some situations the nexus between the state machineries and the non-state actors had posed complex challenges, she said.

“The impunity of all such actors must be ended through resolute action by governments from whose territory such entities operate.”

Ms. Tripathi also underscored that the international forces operating in areas of armed conflict must ensure full compliance with international humanitarian law and relevant human rights law in all their responses.