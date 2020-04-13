National

India protests ceasefire violations

India on Monday lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels after ceasefire violations from the Pakistani side killed three Indian citizens.

The diplomatic protest or demarche came after days of ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) also summoned India’s Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia over alleged firing by the Indian side.

The MOFA spokesperson claimed an infant, Muhammad Haseeb, had died, and civilians were injured in the Indian firing in Dhudnial Sector.

The firing at the LoC continues even as both the countries are battling the pandemic. On the Indian side, Kashmir, Ladakh and the Kargil region were the first to be affected by the virus outbreak.

The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres had called for ceasefire in all the global conflict zones.

