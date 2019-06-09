India protests as Canadian city revokes nod to hoist Tricolour

India lodged a very strong protest after a Mayor in Canada denied permission to hoist the national flag at an Indo-Canadian community event. The incident took place in Oakville, Greater Toronto, where the Indian Consul-General Dinesh Bhatia was to hoist the Indian tricolour to mark the founding of the Oakville Indo-Canadian Association at the Town Hall. A source said on Sunday that India took up the issue and protested “very strongly” with Mayor Rob Burton who denied permission at the last moment. It is learnt that Mr. Bhatia met the Mayor.

Though India has raised the issue at appropriate levels, the source said, the incident basically indicates that the Mayor was misled by some local elements.

Hoisting of the Indian flag was part of the programme and guests were accordingly informed. However, the mayoral decision left the gathering disappointed. The decision was reportedly taken after a few local Sikh activists objected to the event as it was being organised around the time of the 35th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

Oakville is part of Greater Toronto and is home to many Indian immigrants.