India proposes G-20 satellite for climate observation

September 09, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PM Modi said the G-20 satellite mission would be beneficial for all of humanity just as the data obtained from India's successful Chandrayaan moon mission.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces adoption of the G20 Leaders’ Summit Declaration during Session 1 on ‘One Earth’ at the Summit, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Saturday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other dignitaries are also seen. | Photo Credit: ANI

India on Saturday proposed to launch a G-20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation, with an aim to help the countries of the Global South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the suggestion at the G-20 Leaders’ Summit at the Bharat Mandapam international convention centre here in the presence of world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa among others.

Mr. Modi said the G-20 satellite mission would be beneficial for all of humanity just as the data obtained from India's successful Chandrayaan moon mission.

He said India is proposing the launch of the ‘G-20 Satellite Mission for Environment and Climate Observation with the same spirit .

“The climate and weather data obtained from this will be shared with all the countries, especially the countries of the Global South. India invites all G-20 countries to join this initiative,” Mr. Modi said during a session at the G-20 Leaders’ Summit.

