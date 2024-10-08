India pledges $250 million for traditional medicine centre; part of $300 million contribution to WHO for 2025-2028

India, the sixth largest global contributor of core funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO), has now committed to give more than $300 million for the organisation’s core programme of work from 2025 to 2028. The biggest chunk of $250 million will be spent on the Centre of Excellence for Traditional Medicine.

So far, WHO has received contribution pledges for over $2.2 billion towards a $7.1 billion funding gap.

Over the next four years, WHO has the mandate to use these funds to save at least 40 million lives through various programmes, such as increasing the number of vaccines delivered to priority countries, supporting 55 countries in educating and employing 3.2 million health workers, and prequalifying 400 health products per year.

Core work funding

India has committed the largest amount of funds so far in southeast Asia. Apart from the traditional medicine centre, $38 million is being given for a new premises for WHO’s regional office, $10 million for digital health, and $4.6 million for thematic funding.

“The funds being sought are not additional resources, but those needed by the organization for its core work, to deliver on its mandate to promote, provide and protect health and well-being for all, specially the most vulnerable,’’ WHO’s regional office said in a statement.

It added that countries in WHO’s South-East Asia Region and key partner organisations have pledged over $345 million in financing for the organisation’s core programme of work from 2025 to 2028.

“Indonesia and Bhutan committed to provide a pledge amount in the coming weeks,’’ WHO said, adding that this investment round will see several events this year, culminating in a grand pledging ceremony in November on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, which is being hosted by Brazil.

Sustainable funding needed

On the opening day of WHO’s South-East Asia Regional Committee meeting recently, a number of stakeholders — including the Health Ministries of various countries, the Gates Foundation, GAVI, the Global Fund, CIFF, Rotary, the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, UNICEF, and the Asian Development Bank — came together to advocate for sustainable and predictable funding for the full implementation of WHO’s next Global Programme of Work.

WHO’s regional director for southeast Asia, Saima Wazed, pointed out that the region is home to a quarter of the world’s population. “It has many challenges, but also incredible resources and commitment, both from our Ministries of Health and partners, who have all noted where and how they want to contribute to investing in a healthier region,’’ she said.

