GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India plays crucial geopolitical role from American standpoint: USISPF president Mukesh Aghi

“The economic growth story of India is tremendous. India is among very few large economies which are growing 7-8%,” Mukesh Aghi said

Published - October 10, 2024 11:38 am IST - Washington

PTI
U.S. India Strategic and Partnership Forum president Mukesh Aghi during an interview with PTI, in Washington, in the U.S. File

U.S. India Strategic and Partnership Forum president Mukesh Aghi during an interview with PTI, in Washington, in the U.S. File | Photo Credit: PTI

“India plays a pivotal role geopolitically from an American perspective and offers the U.S. companies the opportunity to de-risk from China in the manufacturing sector,” the head of a top India-centric American business and strategic advocacy group has said.

“The economic growth story of India is tremendous. India is among very few large economies which are growing 7-8%,” Mukesh Aghi, the president and CEO of the U.S.-India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF), said on Wednesday (October 9, 2024.) “From an American perspective, India plays a “pivotal role” geopolitically,” he said.

"India is one economy which is providing market opportunity, especially to the U.S. companies that come in and invest and gain market share. It is an economy which is providing de-risking from China itself in the manufacturing area,” Mr. Aghi told PTI in an interview.

“What we are seeing is the Indian economy is not just becoming a market opportunity, it’s becoming an opportunity for manufacturing. But more important is we are seeing a growth of global capability centres in India,” Mr. Aghi said. “The Indian economy is expected to gain momentum in 2025,” he said. India is exporting roughly almost $125 billion of services.

Mr. Aghi's remarks came ahead of the annual India Leadership Summit of the USISPF on October 14. Several top American business leaders, including CEOs of Fortune 100, are heading to New Delhi to attend the event.

The summit will feature thought-provoking sessions and panel discussions to advance and strengthen the India-U.S. partnership.

“We have potential investors and also in startups and looking at technology companies. We have a perfect ecosystem looking at the U.S.-India relationship, both from a geopolitical perspective and also from a business perspective,” he said.

The USISPF’s visiting Board Delegation will convene in New Delhi and interact with India’s key decision-makers in a day-long agenda packed with riveting discussions to dissect the pertinent issues across trade, defence, technology, energy, and people-to-people ties.

“This is our annual summit where we assess the last 12 months of the progress between the two countries. That could be geopolitical. It could be economic. It could be people-to-people or technology itself, investment very much," Mr. Aghi said.

He said, “At this time the USISPF, is playing the role of a matchmaker between American companies and India. Our agenda is to make sure that these companies invest in India, they create jobs in India, they bring in technology into India, and become part of the source of the de-risking supply chain.”

He said the stress point between China and the U.S. will go higher and deeper, regardless of who comes in after the November 5 Presidential election.

"China has its ambition. China also will not treat India as an equal partner. So, there's an incentive for India to cautiously look at its partnership with China. But more important is that India needs to create jobs. I strongly believe it's the U.S. companies who can bring in the investment, who can bring in the technology, who can bring in the governance structure, who can bring in the supply chain into India itself," he said.

“Yes, there are other countries also, but I think the U.S., with its muscle, both from a technology perspective and also capital perspective, can help create jobs for 1.5 million Indians who are coming to the job market," he said.

“India must leverage the United States both from a geopolitical- and an economic partnership perspective,” he said.

"I think when we look at the relationship, it is a win-win relationship, and the focus has to be on trying to drive at least top 50 companies coming to India and make them successful,” Mr. Aghi said.

Published - October 10, 2024 11:38 am IST

Related Topics

World / India / India / India-United States / economy, business and finance / economy (general) / summit

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.