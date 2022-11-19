India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.

November 19, 2022 07:25 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - Washington

‘We have a path forward to addressing current food and energy security challenge.’ says White House.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

India played an essential role in negotiating the Bali Declaration of the just concluded G-20 Summit in Indonesia, the White House said on Friday, November 18, 2022, and applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that today's era must not be of war.

ADVERTISEMENT

"India played an essential role in negotiating the summit's declaration. Prime Minister Modi made clear today's era must not be of war," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

"Among other priorities addressed, we have a path forward to addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy," she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

U.S. President Joe Biden returned from Indonesia on Thursday after attending the G-20 Summit in Bali. India takes over the presidency of G-20 in December, which all its members and international community say would be an important milestone in the history of the grouping.

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  3. Election Commissioner may be honest, but can have definite political leaning: Supreme Court
  4. Comeback bid: On Donald Trump
  5. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms

"Prime Minister Modi's relationship was critical to this outcome, and we look forward to supporting India's G-20 presidency next year. We look forward to that next meeting," Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

She said Mr. Biden spoke with Mr. Modi and the Indonesian President on the margins of the summit.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US