ADVERTISEMENT

INDIA parties condemn raids on NewsClick, allegeBJP ‘deliberately persecuting media by deploying investigative agencies’

October 03, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

“In the last nine years, the BJP government has deliberately persecuted and suppressed the media by deploying investigative agencies to suppress,” the Opposition alliance parties said in a statement

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel guard during raids by Delhi Police’s special cell on the premises of NewsClick at Saket in New Delhi on October 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties on Tuesday (October 3) released a statement condemning the raids on contributing journalists at NewsClick and alleged that the ruling BJP “has deliberately persecuted and suppressed the media by deploying investigative agencies to suppress”.

“The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties strongly condemn the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government’s fresh attack on the media. We steadfastly stand with the media and for the constitutionally protected freedoms of speech and expression,” the parties said in a statement

ALSO READ
AAP slams Centre over NewsClick raids, calls PM Modi a ‘coward for raiding journalists’

“In the last nine years, the BJP government has deliberately persecuted and suppressed the media by deploying investigative agencies to suppress.”

“The BJP government has also tried to convert the media into a mouthpiece for its partisan and ideological interests by facilitating the takeover of media organisations by crony capitalists. Both the government and its ideologically aligned organisations have resorted to reprisals against individual journalists who spoke truth to power. Furthermore, the BJP government has also spearheaded regressive policies like the Information Technology Rules 2021 that constrict the media from reporting objectively. In doing so, the BJP is not only hiding its sins of omissions and commission from the people of India. It is also compromising India’s global standing as a mature democracy,” they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US