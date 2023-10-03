October 03, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties on Tuesday (October 3) released a statement condemning the raids on contributing journalists at NewsClick and alleged that the ruling BJP “has deliberately persecuted and suppressed the media by deploying investigative agencies to suppress”.

“The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties strongly condemn the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government’s fresh attack on the media. We steadfastly stand with the media and for the constitutionally protected freedoms of speech and expression,” the parties said in a statement

“In the last nine years, the BJP government has deliberately persecuted and suppressed the media by deploying investigative agencies to suppress.”

“The BJP government has also tried to convert the media into a mouthpiece for its partisan and ideological interests by facilitating the takeover of media organisations by crony capitalists. Both the government and its ideologically aligned organisations have resorted to reprisals against individual journalists who spoke truth to power. Furthermore, the BJP government has also spearheaded regressive policies like the Information Technology Rules 2021 that constrict the media from reporting objectively. In doing so, the BJP is not only hiding its sins of omissions and commission from the people of India. It is also compromising India’s global standing as a mature democracy,” they added.

