India, Pak. to join SAARC event in U.S.

India and Pakistan are expected to participate in the Foreign Minister-level meeting of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) in New York on September 26, a diplomatic source has confirmed. The meeting has remained on track despite the state of tension between the two countries.

“We have asked both India and Pakistan informally and formally if they would proceed with the planned meeting of September 26 in New York and they have communicated that there is no change in the previous plans,” said the source. The meeting is an annual affair that takes place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s session. It will be the first occasion since August 5, where the Foreign Ministers will be seen in a single venue.

The person concerned said India had confirmed participation of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar before the current tensions erupted over Kashmir. On Thursday it reminded Pakistan to tone down rhetoric and urged it to behave like a “normal neighbour”.