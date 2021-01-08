India, Pak. repatriate two youths who crossed LoC

India and Pakistan on Friday repatriated two youths, who had “inadvertently crossed the Line of Control” in December last year in Jammu’s Poonch Sector, to their respective territories.
“With the support of the Jammu and Kashmir police and the civil administration, Ali Haider, a 14-year old boy from PoK’s Mirpur, was repatriated to Pakistan via the Poonch-Rawalakot crossing point. The Pakistan authorities also handed over Mohammed Bashir, after staying in Pakistan’s custody for 16 days,” an Army spokesman said.
The spokesman said Haider had “inadvertently” crossed over to India in Poonch district on December 31, 2020. “The boy seemed innocent and was immediately provided with clothing, food and shelter,” the Army said.
On January 3, the Army made a request with the Pakistani authorities to repatriate him “on humanitarian grounds.”
“The Pakistan authorities were also reminded of our earlier request to repatriate an Indian boy, Mohammed Bashir, who had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan from the Poonch Sector on December 24,” the Army said.
An official said the Chakkan-Da-Bagh crossing point was opened for 20 minutes to allow the two youths to cross into their home territories. “The exchange took place between 12:40-1 p.m.,” officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath