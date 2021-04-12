India overtakes Brazil as world’s second worst-hit country by COVID-19

On the frontline: A Chennai Corporation employee taking swabs for testing in Ambattur

NEW DELHI

12 April 2021 10:47 IST

The United States leads the global tally with 31.2 million cases.

India reported a record 1,68,912 COVID-19 infections overnight, data from the Health Ministry showed on April 12, overtaking Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus.

India’s overall tally reached 13.53 million, surpassing Brazil’s 13.45 million cases, according to data compiled by Reuters. The United States leads the global tally with 31.2 million cases.

Deaths in India stood at 904, taking the total to 1,70,179,data showed.

