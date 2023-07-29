Delegation of INDIA MPs leave for Manipur

July 29, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - New Delhi

A delegation of the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc left for Manipur on July 29 to make an on-the-spot assessment of the ground situation in the ethnic strife-torn State.

The MPs left for the northeastern State on a commercial flight from Delhi.

Editorial | Uniting the House: On the government, the Opposition and the Manipur issue

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary told reporters before their departure that they want to visit as many relief camps in Manipur as possible and talk to the affected people.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our endeavour is to make an assessment of the situation prevailing in the State. We hope that the State government will not create any hindrance during our visit," Mr. Chaudhary said.

He said the government should make efforts to restore normalcy in Manipur, bring peace and resolve the pain and suffering of the people of the State.

The Congress leader said they will also meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey and apprise her of their experiences during the visit.

Also read | Opposition demands debate on Manipur

"The government wants to pass off the Manipur violence as a law-and-order situation, but it is not just that as ethnic clashes have taken place there. The government should not try and evade the issue as it is being discussed all over the world," Mr. Chaudhary said.

Ahead of the visit, Congress's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi called for an inquiry led by a retired Supreme Court judge into the violence in Manipur.

Sources said the Opposition bloc had written to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who allowed the delegation to visit the State.

The delegation members would be meeting Ms. Uikey on Sunday morning.

The MPs have sought to use helicopters in Manipur and if allowed, they will visit the far-flung areas of Churachandpur, where fresh violence has taken place.

Also read | Parliament monsoon session | Opposition for no-trust vote against Modi government

Besides Mr. Chaudhary and Mr. Gogoi, the delegation includes Sushmita Dev (Trinamool Congress), Mahua Maji (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), Kanimozhi (DMK), Mohammad Faizal (Nationalist Congress Party), Jayant Chaudhary (Rashtriya Lok Dal), Manoj Kumar Jha (Rashtriya Janata Dal), N.K. Premachandran (Revolutionary Socialist Party) and T. Thirumavalavan (VCK).

Janata Dal (United) chief Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Aneel Prasad Hegde (JD-U), CPI's Sandosh Kumar, CPI-M's A. A. Rahim, Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan, IUML's E. T. Mohammed Basheer, AAP's Sushil Gupta, Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), D. Ravikumar (DMK), Phulo Devi Netam and K. Suresh (Congress) are also part of the delegation, which is scheduled to return to Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.