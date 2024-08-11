GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India operationalises mission in Albania

MEA said the operationalisation of the mission in Albania will help expand India’s diplomatic footprint

Published - August 11, 2024 07:28 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

India on Saturday (August 10, 2024) opened its resident mission in Albania as part of efforts to expand its footprint in the Balkan peninsula.

"India has operationalised its new resident mission in Tirana, Albania with effect from August 10," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the operationalisation of the mission in Albania will help expand India's diplomatic footprint.

"It will also deepen political relations between India and Albania and would assist in the growth of bilateral trade, promote investments and economic engagements and cooperation on multilateral issues," the MEA said.

"The Indian mission in Tirana will facilitate people-to-people contacts and also assist the Indian community in Albania," it said in a statement.

