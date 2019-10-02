India open defecation-free, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, declared the country open defecation free as a success of the government’s toilet initiative under which every household in the country now apparently has access to toilet.



“I am satisfied that on the occasion of Gandhi at 150, we are witnessing the fulfilment of his dream of 'Swachh Bharat'. I feel lucky that on this occasion, when India has successfully stopped open defecation, I'm here at the ashram," the Prime Minister wrote in his message in the visitor's book at Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.



“World impressed by our success on open defecation-free front, giving awards to us," Mr. Modi said while declaring that the country has achieved cleanliness in urban and rural areas thanks to the government’s push to build toilets in each household.



The Prime Minister made the declaration by pressing the button of a remote, unveiling the map of India as open defecation-free at Sabarmati riverfront ground in the presence of more than 20000 villages heads from across the country and also representatives from several countries.



"Today, rural India has declared itself open defection-free. This is a great achievement of the Swachh Bharat movement which has people's participation," said the Prime Minister, addressing village heads of 20,000 villages in the country.



"On the call of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom movement, people of the country mobilised for 'satyagarah' and they did the same now for swachhagrah.”

Modi pays tributes at Sabarmati Ashram

In Ahmedabad, Mr. Modi visited Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation before heading for a function at Sabarmati Riverfront where the Prime Minister addressed over 20000 sarpanches (village heads) on Swachh India Mission.



“In 60 months, 600 million people have been given access to toilets, more than 110 million toilets have been built. The whole world is amazed to hear this," Mr. Modi said crediting the toilet initiative launched by his government in the previous term.



"However, this achievement is just a milestone and we should not stop here. The movement has to continue," he said, adding that sanitation, conservation of environment and animals were dear to Mahatma Gandhi.

Committed to make country plastics free

Mr. Modi credited ground-level volunteers who made Swachhta and toilets a common man's topic after the government launched the initiative.



“This mission helped make the toilet, which was earlier a difficult topic, a common topic of discussion. From girls who demanded toilet before marriage to Bollywood, everyone contributed to the mission to make India open-defecation-free country,” he added, acknowledging the contribution of every section of society in the public movement.



On Mahatma’s 150th birth anniversary, the Prime Minister said that his government is committed to make the country free of plastics by 2022, setting an ambitious target.



“Plastic is a major threat to environment so we have to achieve the goal to eradicate 'single-use plastic' from the country by 2022.”



In a separate event organised by the state BJP, PM said country's stature is on the rise on the world stage.

On Howdy Modi event

According to him, a glimpse of the respect India has globally was seen during the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston during his recent week long trip to the United States of America.



Speaking at an event organised by BJP's state unit to felicitate him for his speech at the UN General Assembly and successful US visit, Mr. Modi said the world can see that India is at the forefront of several positive changes taking place globally.



"The strength and the value of Indian passport has increased. The world now sees those holding Indian passport with respect. ‘Howdy Modi' event in the US has become a talking point among world leaders he met after that programme,” he said addressing the party workers near Ahmedabad airport.



"The fact that US President Donald Trump came to the Indian event and stayed there for such a long time was great. After speeches, when I requested him, he came for a round of stadium without considering security protocol. I thank him and all those who organised the event," Modi said.



"In a way, the world is looking at India with great eagerness. The world was curious about India, a huge country with a vibrant democracy and it is hopeful that India's participation will be most significant whenever there are opportunities to bring about global changes," he said.