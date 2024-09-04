ADVERTISEMENT

India one of the first large economies to have prepared a detailed green transition action plan for ports: Minister

Updated - September 04, 2024 06:02 am IST

Published - September 04, 2024 03:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

He refers to greenfield mega container Vadhvan port, the foundation stone for which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 30

Dinakar Peri
Dinakar Peri

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. | Photo Credit: ANI

Being built at an estimated investment of $10 billion, the Vadhvan port development will create around one lakh jobs during construction and over 12 lakh jobs once operational, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) while stating that the maritime sector in India has taken several significant steps towards decarbonising and digitising maritime supply chain economy over the last decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are one of the first large economies to have prepared a detailed green transition action plan for our ports, harbour crafts, and inland vessels,” Mr. Sonowal said. He was speaking at a curtain-raiser event, during which he also unveiled the logo for the dialogue ‘Sagarmanthan – the great oceans dialogue’ to be organised by the Ministry in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) on November 18 and 19 in Mumbai.

The various initiatives, he said, have significantly enhanced the efficiency and performance of Indian ports, strengthened our national waterways, and enabled large-scale coastal employment and capacity building. In this regard, he referred to the greenfield mega container Vadhvan port, the foundation stone for which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 30. “This mega project has already received substantial global interest, including from Singapore’s PSA and Denmark’s APM Terminals,” Mr. Sonowal said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once completed, the Vadhvan port will make it three times larger than Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) with a capacity of 298 million metric tonne (MMT) and position it among the world’s top 10 ports, said P. Kumaran, officer on special duty (ER and Development Partnership Administration) in the Ministry of External Affairs. On ship building, he said that India can make a niche in the manufacture of defence ship building, ship repair and smaller vessels.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The result of the various initiatives, the Minister said, was that India today has become one of the largest markets and destinations for ports and shipping sector investments and this was reflected during the 3rd edition of the Global Maritime India Summit, which concluded in October 2023. “We received over $119 billion dollars of investment commitments.”

On the new annual dialogue, Sagamanthan, that was just launched, the Minister said it represents a crucial step forward in our collective efforts to address the challenges and opportunities associated with our oceans. “Our dialogue aims to churn ideas, experiences, strategies, and solutions and create a more sustainable and equitable future for the greater common good,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US