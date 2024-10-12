ADVERTISEMENT

India on way to become self-reliant in Defence: Union Minister Sanjay Seth

Published - October 12, 2024 04:16 pm IST - Ramgarh

Mr. Seth participated in the annual ritual of worshipping arms and ammunition during Dussehra at Punjab Regimental Centre, Jharkhand's only garrison town

PTI

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Saturday (October 12, 2024) said India is on the way to achieve self-reliance in defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was present at Punjab Regimental Centre (PRC), Jharkhand's only garrison town, some 45 km from the State capital Ranchi.

"India is taking rapid strides in the field of Defence and will become self-sufficient soon," Mr. Seth, Union Minister of State for Defence, said after participating in the annual ritual of worshipping arms and ammunition during Dussehra at Punjab Regimental Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Seth arrived at the Centre this morning which is one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was welcomed by Brigadier Sanjay Chandra Kandpal, Commandant, Punjab Regimental Centre, in Ramgarh.

The minister also interacted with Agniveers, distributed sweets among them and wished them on Dussehra, an official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India / defence

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US