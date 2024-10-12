India on way to become self-reliant in Defence: Union Minister Sanjay Seth

Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Saturday (October 12, 2024) said India is on the way to achieve self-reliance in defence.

He was present at Punjab Regimental Centre (PRC), Jharkhand's only garrison town, some 45 km from the State capital Ranchi.

"India is taking rapid strides in the field of Defence and will become self-sufficient soon," Mr. Seth, Union Minister of State for Defence, said after participating in the annual ritual of worshipping arms and ammunition during Dussehra at Punjab Regimental Centre.

Mr. Seth arrived at the Centre this morning which is one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army.

He was welcomed by Brigadier Sanjay Chandra Kandpal, Commandant, Punjab Regimental Centre, in Ramgarh.

The minister also interacted with Agniveers, distributed sweets among them and wished them on Dussehra, an official said.

