India on its way to win a ‘wrong race’: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday put up animated graphics to show how COVID-19 cases are shooting up in India and stated that the country is on its way to win a ‘wrong race’.

“India is firmly on it’s way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence,” Mr. Gandhi wrote on Twitter with the graph that mapped India’s rise in COVID cases.

The video graphics showed that on March 22 — three days before the nationwide lockdown was announced — when India was at the bottom of the list to the number four position on June 12, behind the U.S.A., Brazil and Russia.

The graph also showed that India had now overtaken countries like Italy, Spain, Iran and the United Kingdom that also initially saw high number of cases.

Separately, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also questioned the low rate of testing in Uttar Pradesh.

“Protection from corona = maximum testing. This is in public interest. The ‘no testing = no corona’ policy is to keep the public in the dark and is a criminal act,” Ms. Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.