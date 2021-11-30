National

India offers support to Africa to fight variant

An official unloads a box containing Covishield vaccine. File   | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

As Africa grapples with new coronavirus variant Omicron, India on Monday said it stands ready to support the affected countries in the continent including by supplying vaccines, life-saving drugs and test kits.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said supplies of vaccines can be undertaken through COVAX or bilaterally.

It said that the government has cleared all orders placed so far by COVAX for supplies of Covishield vaccines including to African countries like Malawi, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea and Lesotho.

The MEA said any new requirement raised will be considered expeditiously.


