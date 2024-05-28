ADVERTISEMENT

India offers $1 million aid to disaster-hit Papua New Guinea

Published - May 28, 2024 09:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed his condolences and extended India’s support

Kallol Bhattacherjee
Kallol Bhattacherjee

This photo released by UNDP Papua New Guinea, shows a landslide in Yambali village, in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea. | Photo Credit: AP

The Government of India has granted $1 million as immediate assistance for Papua New Guinea, which has been hit by a devastating flood and landslip that has so far killed 2,000 people. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, Government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of $1 million to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts,” said the Ministry of External Affairs in a press statement. 

Also read | What causes landslides? Can we predict them to save lives?

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed his condolences and extended India’s support saying, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating landslip in Papua New Guinea. Our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance.”

PM Modi visited Papua New Guinea in May last year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The situation in Papua New Guinea became serious on May 24 when a massive landslip buried nearly 2,000 people. Rescue operations are currently under way. India had earlier supported Papua New Guinea in 2018 when the country was rocked by an earthquake and subsequently in 2019 and 2023 when volcanic eruptions hit the country. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

avalanche/landslide

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US