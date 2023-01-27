India notifies Pakistan on “modification” of Indus Waters Treaty

January 27, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - NEW DELHI

In a significant development, India has cited Pakistan’s persistent objections regarding Kishenganga and Ratle hydropower projects in Kashmir and issued a notice to Islamabad announcing “modification” of the 63-year-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). The notice was sent to Pakistan, through Commissioners for Indus Waters on January 25, sources have told The Hindu.

It was argued that a dispute in the IWT has been brewing since 2015 when Pakistan asked for the appointment of a “Neutral Expert” to probe its “technical objections” to India’s Kishenganga and Ratle Hydro Electricity Projects. In 2016, Pakistan changed that request and proposed that a Court of Arbitration should examine the objections. In response, India sought the appointment of a Neutral Expert. Sources said that the two processes would be contradictory and be “legally untenable”.

The Indian side has alleged that by unilaterally changing the request from seeking a “Neutral Expert” to a “Court of Arbitration”, Pakistan has violated the Indus Waters Treaty which has been further complicated by the World Bank recently moving to act on both Neutral Expert and Court of Arbitration. “Such parallel considerations on the same issues is not covered under any provision of IWT,” said the source.

“Faced with such violation of IWT provisions, India has been compelled to issue notice of modification,” The Hindu was told.

The objective of the notice for modification is to provide Pakistan an opportunity to initiate “intergovernmental negotiations” within 90 days regarding the differences that the Indian side has described as a “material breach”. “This process would also update IWT to incorporate the lessons learned over the last 62 years,” said the source.

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan and is often cited as one of the most successful international treaties in South Asia which has endured wars and tension between India and Pakistan. The treaty lays down terms of distribution of the waters of the Indus and its tributaries that support agriculture and other economic activities of both north India and Pakistan.

