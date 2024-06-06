India-Norway cooperation will witness manifold increase in the next 10 years, says Norwegian Ambassador May-Elin Stener

Norwegian businesses are showing a lot of interest in India and a manifold increase in cooperation between the two countries is expected in the next 10 years, said May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India, on Thursday.

In an interaction with journalists of The Hindu in Chennai, while responding to a question on the role of Norway in the recently signed trade pact between India and the four-nation European Free Trade Association (EFTA) bloc also comprising Liechtenstein, Iceland and Switzerland, Ms. Stener said, “We expect a manifold increase in cooperation between Norway and India over the next 10 years. Norwegian businesses are showing a lot of interest here because India is the fifth-largest and fastest-growing economy in the world. The treaty has immense importance because the Western businesses also feel secure and can now rely on this framework for them to operate within.”

She said Norway will contribute a lot in terms of promoting investments in India. “EFTA’s [pact with India] is the first trade treaty with an investment chapter. We have committed to promoting investments in India in the coming years. Altogether, we [EFTA countries] wanted to create a million jobs and Norway will contribute a considerable part of that. We will also work on strengthening relations between the governments, including with the State governments in India, and business-to-business and people-to-people.”

Further, the Ambassador said Norway is keen on three sectors - renewable energy, maritime and circular economy. A conference on marine environment and circular economy in Chennai has been scheduled on Friday, which will focus on shores, rivers and other ecosystems and how to preserve the environment, she said.

The conference will bring together diverse stakeholders to take forward environmental issues. “We have been partnering with some foundations for beach clean-ups and to handle waste. The methodologies adopted in cleaning and handling waste in the coastal city of Bergen in Norway proved to be successful. There was a significant reduction in the concentration of microplastics.”

Ms. Stener added Norway is set to host the Third India-Nordic Summit by the end of this year in its capital Oslo. “The framework started with the First India-Nordic Summit held in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2018. The Second India-Nordic Summit was in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2022. The Third Summit was scheduled accordingly by taking into consideration the elections in India and we are looking forward to it.

