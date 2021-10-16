India no longer regarded democracy, has earned ‘electoral autocracy’ label, says Congress

The media has been threatened into meek submission through raids and false cases, it claimed.

The Congress on Saturday claimed that India is no longer regarded as a democracy and has earned the label of an “electoral autocracy”, as it called upon all democratic parties to join hands in resolutely opposing the Modi government.

In a resolution on the political situation in the country, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) said the “assault on democratic institutions completes the sad and shameless narrative of the Modi government”.

“India is no longer regarded as a democracy, it has earned the label of an electoral autocracy. Parliament has been contemptuously disregarded. The judiciary has been debilitated by not filling vacancies in courts and tribunals,” the CWC said.

The Congress alleged that independent watchdog bodies like the Information Commission, the Election Commission and the Human Rights Commission have been “debased and rendered virtual ciphers”.

The media has been threatened into meek submission through raids and false cases, it claimed.

“Non-government organisations (NGOs) have been intimidated and their welfare activities have been halted. The government’s agencies have been widely misused to suppress the voice of the people,” the resolution alleged. In a reference to the Pegasus spyware controversy, the CWC said the government has “surreptitiously used malicious spyware” to intrude into the lives of the people.

“Every aspect of democracy has been diminished. The Congress party will resist every sinister attempt to convert the country into a surveillance and police state. Under the Modi government, the constitutional promise of liberty and justice for all has receded into a vain hope,” the resolution said.

The CWC believes that it is its duty to sound the alarm bells, it said.

“We do so and call upon all democratic parties and forces to join hands to resolutely oppose the Modi government in order to protect the values on which our country was founded and to advance the causes of the people,” the resolution said.

BSF jurisdiction: Cong says will consult parties, state governments

Expressing grave concern over the Centre's move to grant more powers to the Border Security Force, the Congress on Saturday said it will consult other political parties as well as state governments and formulate a course of action to compel the Modi government to repeal the order on it.

The Union government has amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of the existing 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

In a resolution, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) said the party has noted with grave concern the notifications issued by the central government empowering the officers of central security forces to search any place and arrest, as also search any person in the purported exercise of powers to prevent a cognisable offence under any central act.

"This is a dangerous encroachment on the exclusive power of the states and the powers of the state police," the CWC said.

The Congress party will consult all stakeholders and other political parties as well as state governments and formulate a course of action to compel the Modi government to repeal these notifications, the resolution stated.

The notification issued by the Centre will allow the border guarding force to execute the powers of search, seizure and arrest for the purpose of prevention of any offence punishable under the Passport Act, the Registration of Foreigners Act, the Central Excises and Salt Act, the Foreigners Act, the Foreign Exchange Management Act, the Customs Act or of any cognisable offence punishable under any other Central Act, according to officials.

The resolution also alleged that drug trafficking has assumed "monstrous proportions" and the seizure of 3,000 kg of heroin at Mundra Port, Gujarat, following reports of another large consignment that was successfully "imported" into India, gives an indication of the huge dimensions of the illegal trade that seems to have flourished under the watch of the government.