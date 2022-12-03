  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Experimental Brazil stumbles to defeat after Aboubakar’s late winner for Cameroon

India never favours war, violence: Rajnath

India never favoured war and violence. However, it cannot remain neutral to injustice and oppression, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

December 03, 2022 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said India neither disturbs others nor does it spare those who disturb the country.

India never favoured war and violence. However, it cannot remain neutral to injustice and oppression, said Mr. Singh.

"It's not in our nature to remain neutral to injustice and oppression," he said without elaborating.

The Minister was speaking at the Gita Dana Yajna organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) at its magnificent Rajadhiraja Govinda temple in Vasantapura in Bengaluru.

The Minister explained the circumstances that led to the Battle of Mahabharata.

It was on the battlefield of Kurukshetra where Lord Sri Krishna delivered his epic lecture which came to be known as Srimad Bhagwad Gita, he said.

He also told the audience that the content of Gita makes it eternal and universal. Reading Bhagwad Gita and imbibing it in life makes a person fearless, he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and ISRO chairman S. Somanath were among the dignitaries who were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

defence

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.