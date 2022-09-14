India, Nepal to speed up ‘Ramayana Circuit’ projects

Foreign Secretary of Nepal Bharat Raj Paudyal meets Indian officials

India and Nepal on Tuesday agreed to "expeditiously progress" on the Ramayana Circuit, announced the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Ramayana Circuit includes major pilgrimage sites from India and Nepal that are related to the Ramayana, such as Ayodhya where a temple is being built for Lord Ram as well as Janakpur (in Nepal) which is believed to be the birthplace of Sita, the consort of Ram.

The decision on the Ramayana Circuit was taken during the meeting of Foreign Secretary of Nepal Bharat Raj Paudyal with Indian officials. Mr. Paudyal is paying a two-day visit to India and held discussions with his Indian counterpart Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

Mr. Paudyal is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday.