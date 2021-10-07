India, Nepal to conduct joint patrols for controlling trans-border crime

New Delhi

Meeting held between heads of Sashastra Seema Bal and the neighbouring country’s Armed Police Force

The border guarding forces of India and Nepal will conduct regular joint patrolling along the border to control trans-border crimes, smuggling of arms, human trafficking and other areas of concern, a statement by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) said on Thursday.

SSB, a central armed police force, secures the Nepal and Bhutan borders. The fifth annual coordination meeting between the Director General, SSB and Inspector General, Armed Police Force, Nepal concluded on Thursday. The Indian delegation was led by Kumar Rajesh Chandra and the Nepal delegation was led by Shailendra Khanal, IG, APF.

“The meeting deliberated on the security scenario on the India-Nepal border and decided to take further measures for enhancing coordination and cooperation between the two border guarding forces,” the SSB said. It said that the the help desk established by both the APF and the SSB at transit points of the border would continue to facilitate the movement of citizens.

