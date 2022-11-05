India-Nepal border to be sealed for 72 hrs before Nov 20 general polls in neighbouring country

It was also decided that additional security would be maintained along the border to keep a watch on chaotic elements.

PTI Maharajganj (UP)
November 05, 2022 21:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sashastra Seema Bal personnel patrolling the Indo-Nepal Border at Gouri Fanta in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. File | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

The India-Nepal border will be sealed for 72 hours before the November 20 general elections in the neighbouring country to prevent the movement of anti-social elements across the boundary, a senior official said Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharajganj District Magistrate Satendra Kumar said a high-level meeting between officials of the two countries was held in the Rupandehi district of Nepal on Saturday about the election to the House of Representatives in the neighbouring nation.

"A decision to seal the border for 72 hours from November 17 till 12 midnight of November 20 was taken at the meeting of the coordination committee of officials of the neighbouring districts of the two countries," he said.

The meeting was attended by officers of the local administration, police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Army, customs, immigration and other departments concerned of both countries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also decided that additional security would be maintained along the border to keep a watch on chaotic elements.

Chief District Officers of Rupandehi, Kapilvastu and West Nawalparasi of Lumbini province in Nepal, district magistrates and superintendents of police of India's Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj districts participated in the coordination meeting.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3-km-long open border with Nepal touching Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Nepal

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app